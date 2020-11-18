To the editor:
Regarding our presidential election of 2020, I, a citizen constitutionalist, still remain aghast that one political party identified as Democrat have and still trumpet the instrumental exile of our delicate unborn along with nationwide bloodthirsty chants and besieged deadly deeds upon fellow known innocents.
I sadly profess no surprise that these fiendish worshippers from this same nihilist party can also so easily snuff out a legal casted vote that yearneth for peace, prosperity and goodwill to all men and thereafter be blackened through guiltless vandal reasoning by the allowed birth of a corrupting counterfeit ballot.
(s) kevin hunkapiller
Wapiti
(3) comments
This would be the same Democrat party who is simultaneously calling for "unity" while compiling lists of Trump supporters and doxxing Trump attorneys. I for one am 100% through playing nice.
My only question to the letter writer: What flavor was the Kool Aid you drank before effusing this letter ?
... are you okay?
