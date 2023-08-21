The gloves came off, muscles were flexed, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Goliath with an army of over $100 billion in its main asset fund told the volunteer Cody P&Z board’s David—representing the city of Cody with a meager total of $28 million in cash and assets—to either approve building its proposed temple or face more lawsuits.
What happened next came as no surprise. The P&Z folded.
But it did so in such a way that no one is entirely certain what their vote to allow the site plan means. That confusion extends to the members of the P&Z, themselves, who hold different opinions on their votes’ import. I don’t think they did it on purpose, although I’d like to believe it so -- an oblique way of handling an impossible (for them) situation. Yet, serving on a county board as I do, I know how easy it is to innocently mistake the wording of motions.
Besides, all of this steps around the core issue. Opposition to the site plan has never been about the building of an LDS temple in Cody—indeed one would be welcome. It’s about the location and the indubitable fact that the site plan requires the city to make exceptions to its own zoning and its own city planning.
One thing, though, is for sure. The LDS project managers are satisfied with the P&Z vote, letting us know that they interpret it as allowing everything in the original site plan. That would include, they say, the tall tower. They are ready to break ground.
For their part, local LDS congregants have also accepted the vote as a fait accompli, being gracious in their stated appreciation to the community. It’s going to be such an asset, they say. It’ll be a jewel in the town’s cap, they assert, ignoring the fact that it could be an asset and a jewel in another location. More, it would be welcomed, serving as a unifier instead of a divider.
Where does that leave us? One congregant is quoted as saying that her friendships with non-Mormons will recover, thereby acknowledging the deep divide that the LDS project managers have created in our community. Worse, presuming they “win” in the end, they’ll leave Cody with a structure standing not as a testament to their religion or to God but as a highly visible, impossible to ignore, monument to conflict and a reminder of how a giant religious group succeeded in intimidating a small town.
There’s the real problem. The structure itself will make it impossible to forget or to heal.
Thus, we’ll be left with no winners. Only losers. Thus, you have to ask if a church that prides itself on winning friends and converts is proud of its position here, if the church leaders in Salt Lake City truly want to build and maintain a festering sore in the Big Horn Basin, particularly when it is all so very, very unnecessary.
And, why? Why must the temple pieces sitting behind YTex—ones that would have been welcome in a multitude of other locations—have to be assembled exactly where the final structure will violate both the spirit and the substance of city planning and evoke strong local opposition? I’ve been told that God chose the location so no place else will do. True? Somehow, I think God has more serious matters to contend with in this world where another bully like Vladimir Putin feels free to indiscriminately kill men, women, and children, where .... I won’t go on.
Well, one good thing may come out of this—a recognition that the city put its appointed P&Z board in a situation that should only be handled by elected officials who are responsible to the citizens. We can all be happy that city council mambers are grappling with this issue and hope they find a resolution.
To use another metaphor, such a restructuring of the P&Z process will probably end up as a case of closing the barn door after the horse thieves have been ... but not gone.
