The gloves came off, muscles were flexed, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Goliath with an army of over $100 billion in its main asset fund told the volunteer Cody P&Z board’s David—representing the city of Cody with a meager total of $28 million in cash and assets—to either approve building its proposed temple or face more lawsuits.  

