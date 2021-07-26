To the editor:
To say I miss Wyoming would be an understatement. Born and raised in Meeteetse, I catch myself daydreaming about moving back nearly every day. To bring my family, especially my 4-year-old daughter, to the Mountain West and relive my favorite childhood haunts through her eyes was spectacular. We thoroughly enjoyed our time in the Greater Yellowstone Area.
We were first welcomed home by a grizzly near Sylvan Pass. We didn’t get to talk much, but we waved and parted ways as Wyomingites do. I can’t choose a favorite memory from our trip, but from the whoops and hollers at the Stampede Rodeo to the candy-laden hands during the parade, I am pretty sure my daughter could relive those days a few times.
Even with the buzz of tourist season underway, I was able to sneak away for some solitude on my favorite waters. Most of the time the only sound for miles was the fly whizzing past my head and the occasional “Hey Bear” of my own wary voice echoing off the mountain walls. I enjoyed a float the first day back with my brother and sister-in-law on the North Fork, where several hungry rainbow trout made the time easy passing.
As enjoyable as that was, the healthy population of Yellowstone cutthroat sipping dry flies on the Greybull River was a real treat. A glance of their fiery throats paired up well with the memories of my youth, and after a brief photo op, their spotted tails waved goodbye until next time. Even though the out-of -state fees put a hurting on my wallet, I would gladly pay them tenfold for these world-class waters.
Wyoming is known for the views, but the people make the state great. Thank you to all who welcomed my family “home.”
(s) travis guthrie
Lititz, Penn.
