We question the reasoning behind the recent lawsuit challenging Wyoming’s voter ID laws.
Filed by former Democratic representative and attorney Charles Pelkey, the lawsuit claims the voter ID law is in violation of the state’s constitution.
While we are certainly not Wyoming Constitutional scholars, we believe the lawsuit is frivolous.
Voter fraud is extremely rare in Wyoming, but any reasonable safeguards to avoid voter fraud are worthwhile.
Tim Newcomb, plaintiff in the case and another attorney who has expertise in the Wyoming Constitution, argued there is no need to assess the claim. “If they did, where is the evidence (of voter suppression)?” he said.
A recent Monmouth poll showed 81% of voters in the U.S. favor voter ID laws including 62% of Democrats.
It’s perplexing why 100% aren’t in favor of legitimate elections.
The current law being challenged, House Bill 75, was enacted in 2021 with 40 members of the Wyoming House of Representatives and half of the Wyoming Senate signing on as cosponsors.
Casper Rep. Chuck Gray, primary sponsor of the bill, said regarding the lawsuit, “Today’s filing is frivolous and demonstrates how the radical Left wants to make it easier to cheat in elections.”
We aren’t accusing Pelkey of trying to make it easier to cheat in elections. However, we are mystified why anyone would want to stand in the way of safeguards to legitimatize elections and prevent voter fraud.
Gray said in a statement, “Election integrity is pivotal and the voter ID legislation is a basic safeguard to fight voter fraud.”
We agree.
