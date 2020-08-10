The primary election is nearly here – votes need to be cast by Aug. 18.
We hope everyone votes, early or that Tuesday, in-person or absentee. Furthermore, we hope everyone has had a chance to get to know the candidates for the races – if not we have an election guide in this paper with more information on the candidates’ stances and how they would answer certain questions about issues they are likely to face if elected.
Additionally, many of the primary candidates in the local races have worked hard to provide numerous opportunities for people to not only hear from them, but talk one-on-one.
We hope all eligible voters are taking the time to know what each candidate stands for in order to make the best decision possible based on each voter’s beliefs.
We know election season can lead to division and may even lead to some sharp words, but regardless of your neighbor’s choice, there’s no reason not to be neighborly. After all, there’s much more to a person than just their political beliefs and while there may be some big differences between candidates – even in a Republican primary – there is still much that binds us together. We all live here and I hope we all want to make this community better, even if we have different views as to how best to do that.
So we hope you are informed and vote however you can and then, regardless of who is chosen for each position, let’s remember all that we have in common as well.
