Some obits hit harder than others, and Jim Clingman’s recent one was a stout left jab. If there’s a tombstone, the epitaph should read simply, “He Made it Fun.”
Few – well, my friends and the 100 witnesses – know Jim once shaved my backside as a crowd-pleasing gimmick at one of his famous garage parties. All these 15+ years since, Jim wondered aloud why I never wrote about it. This one’s for you, Jimbo.
It was a dark and stormy night. On the way home from a South Fork roof repair, I remembered Jim had nearly begged me to stop at his party celebrating completion of an epic dirt bike build. Since I’d never left a Clingman encounter without laughing, I figured I’d stop, “just for a few minutes.”
A band played when I inconspicuously joined Jim and an all-guy quartet at a corner counter. We all noticed at once the beautiful young blonde sitting nearby and posturing close to a second young gal. It appeared they were a couple.
I was unanimously chosen to walk over and break the ice. Don’t get me wrong: I fostered no illusions, but this kind of setup was a big part of my comedy schtick in the day. I ambled over in an aged but enticing gait, introduced myself and asked, “You think a guy like me could make you go straight?” With a sneer, she chirped, “It’s guys like you that made me switch.”
Retreating to the crew of snickering cohorts, I reported, “She seemed a little standoffish.” A young, studly kid piped up: “No wonder, with those pants you’re wearing.” Apparently my new flea mart duds were from the‘70s and ol’ opportunist Johnny Fowler says, “I’ll give you ten bucks for them if you take ’em off right now.” I held out for $20 and before I knew it, the jeans had been scissored into pieces and I’m in my underwear with spider legs exposed to the world.
Next thing I hear is Jim cooing in my ear, “Hey, let me shave your butt; people will love it!” I said absolutely not … unless there was something in it for me, meaning someone passing a hat. Collette Schwindt, also sadly gone now, overheard and was into that big crowd carrying a hat lickety split. She came back with that Stetson overflowing with green, which turned me on and with Clingman’s continued urging, I dropped my gutchies and assumed the position over that cold, unfeeling counter.
The coolness of the shaving cream was temporarily liberating, but the razor was soon sailing over my curves like a giggling child on a snow coaster. The crowd din was deafening and I knew it was over when I felt a hard, crisp slap on my rump. I pulled up my shorts, turned around and was treated to the still unforgettable slap-transfer sight of a large glob of white lotion clinging to Clingman’s bald head.
How much was in that hat? What inexplicably happened on the bizarre ride home? Who let da dogs out? I feel part II a-brewin’.
