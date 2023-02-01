And the three men I admire the most – the father, son and holy ghost, they took the last train to the coast … the day the humor died.
Pal Sean Johnson once famously urged me to post a disclaimer before each column stating my intention – will this be amusing, or should the reader expect serious content?
That suggestion in itself is comedy gold, but this one time it may make sense. DISCLAIMER: What you’re about to read is dead-serious; any amusement therein was purely unintentional.
My opening is from Don McClean’s 70’s classic, “American Pie” – the lyrical meaning of which, like Elton John’s “Daniel,” has been oft-debated. We do know though that he drove his Chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry. That much is indisputable.
I shudder to play the “Boo-hoo, I’m still depressed” card, but it’s either that or “Oh yes, I’m the Great Pretender, pretending I’m doing well ...” (Google The Platters). Since early summer, this current depression session is well past its expiration date and beginning to stink. Tired of thinking about it, tired of writing about it … tired.
One thing I’ve always been thankful for during my inexplicable spirals is that I’m always able to sleep, pretty much anytime, anywhere. That great, glorious escape has always been available to me ... till last week. Now, the sleep I usually fight to delay while my mind plays entertaining memory games is noticeably tardy. It finally happens, but when I wake up for the frequent bladder drain, the slumber magic is gone and I may as well get back downstairs for a TV fix.
I’ve also always been thankful that regardless of my periodic spontaneity loss, I can still write funny. I may not feel funny or come off in person funny anymore, but when the pen wields its might, the funny would always survive. It’s part of the gift, like entertainer Mel Tillis (another Google assignment) who in spite of a debilitating stutter, could always sing like a bird. But lately for me, not so much.
And with those losses, faith loss creeps in from the rear. I’ve always hoped my writing could be an occasional testimonial to others not convinced of the God I was so sure of. Now it seems prayers are stuck all over my bedroom ceiling and I’m haunted by the story of mega-pastor Rick Warren, author of “A Purpose Driven Life,” losing his son to suicide at age 27 after a lifetime of battling mental illness.
Since Matt was a child, Warren prayed daily for his deliverance. He recalls Matt as a teen, when after another approach had failed to bring relief, said, “Dad, I know I’m going to Heaven. Why can’t I just die and end this pain?”
If Rick Warren’s prayers weren’t powerful enough, what chance do my self-centered pleadings stand? I’m not sure I’ll even be writing my humor column anymore; I guess that’s up to God and Pfizer.
As the flames climbed high into the night, to light the sacrificial rite; I saw Satan laughing with delight … the day, the humor died.
