Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.
Well, it’s kind of a symbiotic relationship since the guns are locked and loaded, just waiting for the command to fire. So people kill people, with guns a frequent accomplice.
Similarly, cars don’t kill dogs; people kill dogs. Those people drive cars though, and God help the hound hoofing it from point A to point B. My precious Ginger came nightmarishly close to being a victim two weeks ago, and without wordy details, when Dave Beemer and I finished the Powell Golf Course front nine, I noticed something amiss with my truck … Ginger wasn’t in it!
Either someone let her out, or I absentmindedly forgot to put her back in after her faulty-bladder, multiple piddle stops along the No. 10 bushes. I panicked when hearing she had been spotted wandering the back nine, and finally a report surfaced of a similar dog seen on the highway en-route to Garland.
On our second reconnaissance mission, halfway to Garland we spotted the disoriented old girl crossing a ditch and I hugged her like never before. Why mention people shooting people and a potential dog disaster in the same breath?
That’s a fair question, and when I finish my previously-untold (except family, friends and countless others) unvarnished, true story, you’ll understand.
Several years ago I met the old collie on a chain I became fixated on, visited frequently and eventually rescued. During a terse phone exchange one night, I offered the owner/captor $150 for the sweet dog’s release and he suddenly changed his defiant tune. The plan was he’d call me the next morning to finalize the transaction.
No call came and I angrily projected he changed his mind. I’m thinking, “I’ll go down there, take the dog and leave the $150 under his dusty food dish.” Aware of the guy’s array of guns, I contemplated what might happen should I enter the property uninvited, so I wisely decided to take my newly purchased, used .45 automatic.
I’m not a gun guy, but early afternoon, getting in my car outside my townhouse, I surmised I should make sure there’s a ready bullet in the chamber. I jerked the sheathing back as I’d been coached and at some point, the apparatus stuck and I couldn’t get it back to the original position.
I checked the ammo cartridge, again tried to coerce the slider back to its rightful place, and … BOOM! A deafening .45 hollow-point hit an inch from my foot as I simultaneously noticed a new neighbor across the way putting something into her back seat. Seeing her startled, wild-eyed reaction, all I could muster was to grunt, “Oops.”
She made tracks inside faster than former Olympian sprinter Flo-Jo and to my surprise, I never heard sirens approaching. Mercifully, the chain-gang guy called soon after and the canine purchase unfolded. Gabe lived his last year in a dreamy state, so often staring at me like, “I just can’t believe I’m living inside this warm, stinky house.”
The moral is, when at loggerheads, guns aren’t the answer,. A concealed knife might come in handy though. The toes you save may be your own.
