To the editor:
This letter is in response to articles recently published in the Cody Enterprise.
The first is an editorial on April 15 by Mr. Malmberg, about the need county building “restrictions and inspections.” Have you driven through the county lately and looked at the beautiful homes being built? I haven’t seen any shoddy looking work or substandard building practices. Have we had an outbreak of home fires due to incorrect wiring? How about gas explosions or carbon monoxide poisoning? We have had substantial wind issues yet no collapse or structural damages.
I contend that this call for “restrictions and inspections” is a solution looking for a problem. If we need any more governmental restrictions and rules, I’m sure the federal government can supply some.
About the Powell company giving out AR-15s for a roofing job ... I wish I needed a roof.
Miss McGuffey said we don’t wish to live like folks in the big cities. I agree 100%. We don’t live like them because of the 2nd Amendment. Maybe if big city folks were allowed to have self–defense weapons they would not be afraid to leave their homes.
Just some thoughts on what I read.
Thank you for your consideration in these matters.
(s) Neil Beisler
Cody
