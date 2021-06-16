This is one doozy of a week – hotter than an old Russ Meyer film and by tomorrow, sports legends past and present will be popping up around Cody like wild mushrooms in my western PA neighbor’s cow pasture after a hard spring rain. Keep your eyes peeled. You may think you died and went to Cooperstown.
Why would ex-flamethrower John Rocker, former Pirate-turned-Brave Sid Bream and 2x4-wielding WWF bad-boy Hacksaw Jack Duggan be prowling our streets?
What, do you not listen to our radio show or read local newspapers?
Those celebs and many more are here to golf, play softball and kick cancer’s keester. It’s “Celebrities Against Cancer” fundraising weekend and I’m guessing these elite athletes have been touched by cancer, as have we all. I lost my dear sister Wanda and sis-in-law Shelia to that scourge that keeps on taking. So we’re turning these warriors loose to “Sic ’em!”
“We” are the Sports Nuts of the Round table, on KODI every Wednesday at 5. If you’ve never tuned in, the title could lead you to conclude we’re strictly a sports talk show. But as I can be heard shrieking on our promo, “No, it’s an entertainment show. Let’s face it.” I voiced that opinion on a past show in defense of an accusation by a fellow Nut that I too often stray from topic to interject some refreshingly unrelated anecdote. Well excuuuuse ME for artfully inserting a little change-of-pace inappropriate levity.
I contend listeners may grow weary of a steady stream of analytic conjecture and stats, so am prone to chime in with some absurdly whimsical side-story that I sense might ward off audience lethargy. “Ratings gold,” one might say. Plus, when one is poorly versed in current sports, one must accept one’s role as the court jester without denigration. Because I wax comedic, do I not bleed?
For instance, I might launch into the Seinfeld episode where George, working for the NY Yankees, is errantly presumed deceased after abandoning his damaged car in the parking lot for a week. George Steinbrenner prematurely visits the Costanza home to break the sad news, saying “George is dead,” to his parents. Estelle is understandably distraught, but Frank can hold it in no longer. “Why would you trade Jay Buhner? He hit for power, solid defense … you don’t know what the hell you’re doing!”
In fact, when I see Sid at Olive Glenn, I’ll struggle to not voice an injustice dating back 29 years. I may scream, “How the hell could you abandon the Pirates to hook up with our nemesis Braves just in time to rob of us the ’92 pennant? And with a gimpy leg, you score the winning run, game seven, bottom of the ninth? You’re DEAD to me Bream!”
Ya know, maybe the two-plus years of all the Sports Nuts’ unpaid, hard work is finally paying off. We were informed last week our show was awarded second-best radio show going, garnering each Nut a cool $100. So we’ll keep doing our thing and you really should tune in. And remember, it’s an entertainment show, and I’m the unruly, trained monkey flinging feces around the room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.