When the State of Wyoming through the Wyoming Business Council was handing out $11.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief money to Cody businesses, a lot of business owners received a good deal of cash.
Many of those recipients legitimately needed the help to stay afloat. Nonetheless, it is quite obvious from a cursory examination of the public records, others took advantage to get more than they needed.
All of the information about who got how much money is available online at https://bit.ly/34MVrBU.
We firmly believe some of those recipients need to be audited. The state and the Wyoming Business Council need to check on some of the grants they issued.
Josh Dorrell, CEO of the Wyoming Business Council, said it is possible a number of businesses exaggerated their needs and took advantage of the system.
Dorrell promised if this is discovered to be the case, the alleged fraud will be investigated by the FBI and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
There is an old adage, “If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it’s a duck.”
The same can be said for this situation – if it looks like an exaggeration or an attempt to scam the system, that is probably exactly what is happening.
We hope if it is discovered through the audits that a business scammed the system, the owners will be prosecuted. This town is small enough the reputations of those business owners will be tainted for years.
Unfortunately the lesson to be learned seems to be this: When the federal and state governments are handing out candy, grab as much as you can. That is until somebody notices you took more than your share.
