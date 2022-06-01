To the editor:
The killings in Texas this past week were a national tragedy. And now the national arguments on gun control will once more engage. I believe in our Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the latter being the document which contains the most important amendment in discussion at the moment, Amendment 2 – the Right to Bear Arms.
First passed in 1789 and ratified in 1791, the amendment states, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
As a hunter for over 70 years and owner of arms for most of that time, I do believe our founding fathers had the correct concept that an armed nation would be a strong nation in the days of national birth and growth. Having said that, I do not believe those same founding fathers would have embraced a teenager buying an automatic rifle and over one thousand rounds of ammunition without some questions being asked.
Are we sending mixed signals on firearm ownership? A 21-year-old buying a handgun has to wait for a background check and may be refused the sale for a number of reasons such as being a convicted felon, mental illness history, etc. On the other hand, an 18-year-old can walk in and purchase the equivalent of a military weapon, a large amount of ammunition, and no one questions it? There should be some consistency in our dealings with firearms.
This is not a question for Republicans or Democrats, it is a problem for the nation that must be addressed by all parties. We cannot continue to have things like this happening, spending time talking about the fact that something must be done – and, once again, nothing changes.
(s) ray floyd
Cody
(1) comment
I agree.
