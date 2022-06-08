Wyoming Rising supports the right of all citizens to participate fully in their government through a fair and transparent voting process. This is the time for all of us to step up as citizens of this great democracy and protect our elections. Every election official from our county clerks to the Secretary of State has assured the public that the election process is safe and secure. On April 15, 2022, former Senator Alan Simpson wrote a scathing assessment of groups trying to undermine our elections. Secretary of State, Ed Buchanan, has released several news articles detailing the safeguards and secure voting process we have here in Wyoming. Several members of Wyoming Rising have served as volunteer poll workers and have witnessed the extraordinary care our county clerks take to assure every voter is legitimate, the votes are tallied accurately and the ballots and voting equipment are kept locked and under constant surveillance. We should be proud and thankful for the professionalism of our County Clerk’s office personnel and not casting doubts on their integrity or dedication to duty.
U.S. election laws date back to Article 1 of the Constitution. This Article gave states the responsibility of overseeing elections. The Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office is legally responsible for the election process. There are several laws governing this process all of which are contained in Title 22, Elections, of the Wyoming statutes. You can read these yourself on wyoleg.gov. The Secretary of State, the county clerks and all citizens must abide by these laws or they are subject to fines or dismissal. Some violations are subject to criminal penalties including up to 5 years in prison. Our country runs on the rule of law which applies to everyone, not on the whims of any group who wants to run the process their way.
Here’s how it works. In Wyoming, you may register to vote if you are a citizen 18 years old on election day and a resident of your precinct. You must provide an acceptable identification when you register at your county clerk’s office in person or by mail. The registration deadline at the county clerk’s office is 15 days before an election. You may also register to vote at the polls on election day. Primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 16, and the general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. When the voter comes to the polling place, their name is checked off on the voter registration list. As of the last legislative session, a voter must present an acceptable identification to be allowed to vote. The voter is given a paper ballot. They go to a private voting booth and mark the ballot with a pen. The voter takes their paper ballot to the electronic vote tally machine and feeds it into the designated slot. Only the voter can insert their ballot into the machine. The machine is locked at all times. When the polls close an authorized official with a special key opens the machine witnessed by officials of all parties, takes out the tally record and locked box of ballots, and gives them to the county clerk.
There is a recent proposal to hand count ballots instead of using electronic vote counting machines. Voting machines have proven to be safer and more accurate than hand counting. Tallying results without machines could open up future elections to more chaos and fraud. Voting machines do not have the hardware or software to be connected to the internet and thus cannot be hacked. Voting machines are designed to adhere to strict physical security protocols accessed only by authorized personnel with a special key. The locks and seals are documented and their appearance changes if they are tampered with.
There are many reasons ballot hand counting is inferior and less secure and accurate than machine tallies. Hand counting can take weeks or months. It opens up the process to human errors. Machines are better than humans for repetitive tasks like ballot counting. A 2012 study found error rates for ballot hand counting at 2%. Machine counts were zero. Many elections are won or lost by 1%. Hand counts are easier for bad actors to exploit the system by giving them time to sow doubt or even declare themselves the winner before the count is complete. Also, bad actors can install election deniers in positions of power resulting in fraud or doubt. We already have methods for auditing elections by hand by using a sample of paper ballots.
The Secretary of State’s website states: “Wyoming’s elections are built on four core principles: security, accessibility, integrity and transparency”. The site “brings to light the truth about the security and accuracy of Wyoming elections and addresses the various myths about the insufficiencies and inaccuracies in Wyoming election process. The site states, “Disinformation about election integrity is widespread! In fact, spreading false information is one of the most common methods of attack used by those seeking to disrupt our elections” SOS.wyo.gov/Elections/Security/.
Be aware citizens of Park County, Wyoming and America, there are those among us who want to undermine our elections and democracy for their own ends. This is a serious threat to our country. Be an informed and vigilant protector of our precious right to vote and the public servants who are dedicated to election integrity.
Phyllis Roseberry
Wyoming Rising is an all volunteer nonpartisan group advocating for equality, civil liberties, quality public education, affordable health care, protection of the environment and participation in government. wyomingrising.org/
