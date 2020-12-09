To the editor:
This is in response to your editorial opinion concerning the City Planning and Zoning Board.
You mention “streamlining the P&Z process” and a need for “resolving the problem.” So exactly what is the problem? You say “at the heart of the issue is how much decision-making authority non-elected P&Z board members have in ruling on site plans and other building issues.” The simple answer is they basically have no authority to make decisions but are an advisory board to the city council.
There are some state statutes that require a P&Z review on certain issues and others required by the city, but regardless it’s ultimately the city council that approves proposals regardless of whatever the P&Z recommendation.
You seem to be concerned about the unelected status of P&Z board members. I must remind you that board members are a cross-section of volunteers from the community appointed by the city council who, in turn, are elected officials. Board members serve at the pleasure of the council so elected officials have the ultimate authority and accountability to the public.
You seem to favor the concept of city ordinances controlling the approval process rather than the experienced judgment of a board and professional planners making recommendations to the city council. So, just look up an ordinance that addresses the issue, say yes or no, rubber-stamp it and move on? Really?
So now the city needs to develop a massive list of ordinances to cover all conceivable issues and put the final decisions in the hands of one (unelected) person, the city planner. What could possibly go wrong here?
As the P&Z board operates now, it gets a proposal for review from the city planner. This document goes over the technical issues of codes and regulations and recommendations for requested variances or modifications. In addition, there are often subjective issues to be considered in a proposal, especially if it will be in the entry corridor, the historic overlay district, or if there is a public concern. There are no codes that can fairly or easily address these concerns.
So the question to you is, do you prefer a massive list of codes to address architectural compatibility, the impact of proposed lighting on neighbors, increased traffic and parking issues, noise issues, etc., to be decided by the city planner or a board made up of citizens who can make a collective judgment recommended to the elected officials for a decision?
I go back to my original question. What is the current problem with the board that’s not working and needs to be resolved? It’s not an authority or accountability issue, but I submit that certain individuals want as few regulations as possible regardless of the future adverse effects on the community as a whole.
Ironically, making enough codes to eliminate subjective judgments would massively increase regulations without solving any identified problems. This whole debate is an example of a solution looking for a problem.
By the way, P&Z meetings are open to the public, as are all recommendations to the council. You might want to attend.
(s) richard jones
Cody
