To the editor:
Over the years it seems Cody residents have become complacent — assuming there will always be a fireworks display on the Fourth of July.
It has become clear over the last several weeks that that can no longer be the case. Memories that come to mind for Stampede weeks past is the conclusion with great fireworks shows. We as a community have been blessed with the hard work put forth by the Cody Sky Lighters, then the Cody Chamber. Without those two entities stepping up we would not have had the show as we know it.
We personally think of our own family traditions over Stampede week. Our family kicks it off with a rodeo, then the parade and finally dinner and the fireworks show. The fun being had is not just of our visitors, although it is a huge draw to Cody, but what about all of us locals?
Should we not step up and show our own patriotism? It’s true so many of us buy our own fireworks and have a small gathering of friends, but do we not also stop and enjoy the boom and lights that flash before us at the end of our Independence Day?
Fundraising is a difficult venture, taking a lot of hard work and, yes, a lot of heartbreak when you get turned down. Still, it is not just the fireworks, the lights and the sounds that bring us joy…it’s pride in our country, state, county and community.
Don’t look at this as just a show, but as an opportunity. An opportunity to teach our youth not just what’s in the history books, but that of your own family “books.” We believe every family has a member who served in one branch of the military at one time or another. This fireworks show gives us the chance to express to them that we have not forgotten their sacrifice, nor will we ever.
Fireworks are the “rocket’s red glare” and “bombs bursting in air” that we so proudly sing about. They are our tributes, allowing us to catch a glimpse of what Francis Scott Key saw that fateful evening, and that we have reverence for it.
If not for tradition but for pride and that reverence, we know we will be donating. We hope all who read this think seriously about doing the same. It is part of who we are as Americans!
For the tradition that resides in us all,
(s) shandi quintana &
Angela Berkshire
Cody
