It’s only fair that after urging a group to do something, we use the same space to celebrate said group for doing just that.
In early February, The City of Cody Planning and Zoning Commission board members made a unanimous vote to approve a special exemption for a pair of gas station signs on Sheridan Avenue.
It was the first vote by the full board in months, as chair Carson Rowley and established member Scott Richard both noted.
With four members who started in January and even more less than a full term into their time, this is a fresh board that is understandably enthusiastic and prepared to attend meetings.
Obviously not all meetings will be full – last week’s meeting wasn’t – as there are valid reasons for people to miss meetings when most have full time jobs, families and other responsibilities. But it’s good to see a group of people enthusiastic and committed to being a part of a group that makes far more impact in Cody than many may realize.
Hopefully these board members are able to keep this up, but if struggles with attendance pop up again in the future, it may be worth considering whether to change the time of the meeting to be more accommodating. Ensuring not only board members but members of the public can attend meetings should always be an imperative of public boards and commissions.
So, we once again express our appreciation for people that serve on boards, especially those who volunteer for no pay or very small stipends. But it’s as important to ensure those who did volunteer commit to doing the job they’ve signed up to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.