To the editor:
Leo Wolfson’s story, published in the April 4 edition of the newspaper, was clearly the most tasteless piece I can ever remember reading in The Cody Enterprise.
To show absolutely no compassion or consideration for the privacy of an 11-year-old who just went through a devastating traumatic event is not only abhorrent, but absolutely unacceptable. Thanks to this poorly penned article, that 11-year-old will now be faced with reliving that trauma with endless questions, remarks and judgment from classmates and others who lack concern or compassion.
What type of journalist quotes the words of a distressed child in the newspaper? What kind of people who own or run that newspaper allow such a thing?
What this says, loud and clear (especially to youth), is that you cannot trust law enforcement to look out for your best interest by keeping a very personal, painful situation private, but that anything you say can and will be made available for any clown calling themselves a journalist to make light of in the local newspaper.
Is this really a subject matter to be made light of? Are we, as a community, okay with this?
(s) Rachel Baldwin
Cody
I tend to agree with this letter writer. The Enterprise has long been known for trying to embarrass someone in a, well, embarrassing situation. With new ownership, the hope were that new management would be put in place to right the ship. Nope, same ole' - same ole'. The letter writer also needs to know that Cody has a "Keystone Cops" force and they too, like to pile it on. Guess you can complain to the boy mayor but, he don't care either
