To the editor:

(3) comments

Tiffani Jackson

I could not agree more! Well said and accurate to how many life-long locals feel about their skyline.

Report Add Reply
Luke Hopkin

The proposals to build the temple somewhere out of town are absurd. First of all, it's completely illegal to say that a religious structure can't be built in a certain municipality. To propose such an idea takes away all credibility to any legitimate concerns. Second, what land is available in the Oregon Basin exactly? The answer is "none". Almost all of it is public land, so you are suggesting the temple be built on public lands?

Report Add Reply
Booneyrat
Tom Conners

Very good letter...but so much about this problem has fallen on deaf ears...and blind eyes.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.