To the editor:
This is not the place, mythology aside. (Griffiths, et al., The myth about Brigham Young’s … quote, LDS Living, July 24, 2017, webpage 1).
The proposed plan of placing a 100-foot tower on a bluff overlooking portions of Cody shows a marked disrespect for Cody’s townspeople, gentile and Mormon alike. Its height is inappropriate for a neighborhood, rural or urban. The proposed all-night lighting scheme is an imposition on humans, wildlife and livestock; circadian rhythms will be disrupted. Please read: “Scientists have found a worrying effect that constant light might have on our bodies” (Dockrill, Peter, Science Alert Health, July 15, 2016, webpage 1).
Dark skies, dawn and the morning star — particularly for those living west of the proposed site — will be events of the past. Valley View residents, look to the east: Trees obscure the skyline now, but in winter, you would have a pronounced glare in your east windows — all night long.
If allowed to go through, this plan will be the ruination of a pleasant neighborhood — wrecking views to the west, depressing home prices, creating a heat attractant (i.e. the 140-space parking lot), producing traffic noise and congestion to a site that will have one entrance/exit.
If allowed to go through, it will also be the ruin of a small town, dividing a harmonious, side-by-side tolerance into resentment and anger.
Another location is more appropriate. Perhaps Oregon Basin, with two entrances/exits, already obscured light pollution and interesting scenery. Perhaps Lovell, which has a couple of crossroads and several sites along the edge of town that might serve.
Officials, elected and appointed, please do not authorize this project.
(s) Karling Clymer Abernthy
Cody
(3) comments
I could not agree more! Well said and accurate to how many life-long locals feel about their skyline.
The proposals to build the temple somewhere out of town are absurd. First of all, it's completely illegal to say that a religious structure can't be built in a certain municipality. To propose such an idea takes away all credibility to any legitimate concerns. Second, what land is available in the Oregon Basin exactly? The answer is "none". Almost all of it is public land, so you are suggesting the temple be built on public lands?
Very good letter...but so much about this problem has fallen on deaf ears...and blind eyes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.