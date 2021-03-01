One of the hardest things about husband Carl’s disability is his not being able to drive.
You gentlemen readers can attest to how much a guy likes his truck and not being able to squire it around town is just the worst.
But adding insult to injury is the fact that I’m now our designated driver. Yes, not driving is hard enough for Carl, but having me as chauffeur is downright horrific.
Despite his best efforts, Carl still subscribes to various clichés about women drivers and hee-haws at bad woman-driver jokes. I think it’s either generational or from his background, but try as he might, he sometimes can’t help himself.
“My wife drove the wrong way on a one-way street. The cop pulled her over and asked, ‘Where are you going?’ She said, ‘I must be late, everyone is coming back!’”
“My wife had her driver’s test the other day. She got 8 out of 10…the other two guys jumped clear.
“Three weeks ago, my wife learned how to drive. Last week she learned how to aim it.” Or, as humorist Sam Levenson once quipped, “If your wife wants to learn to drive, don’t stand in her way.”
Still, in all fairness to Carl, there have been a few occasions when my driving was less than stellar. Even though the situations happened ages ago, he still can’t let them rest. Besides, they always make for a good laugh every time he tells them.
I visited Carl one night at the local taco stand a block from my house, where he worked during high school. Trying to impress me, he gave me the keys to his 1964 aqua-colored Chevy Impala. My joyride lasted about 25 feet, however. In the seconds it took me to look both ways, a car was totally hidden alongside the one parked on the street. As I left my parking spot, I clipped the passing vehicle with Carl’s beautiful car.
But wait there’s more.
When we were first married, we took a vacation to California. We switched drivers in the desert, and I joined the freeway traffic. Somehow, either I didn’t correctly calculate the speed of the traffic, or simply didn’t see it, but I pulled out in front of a bus. To this day, I contend I had loads of time – after all, we were driving a 1971 souped-up Chevy Nova SS. But the way Carl tells it, we were inches from being squashed like bugs.
And then there was the cow.
I followed my parents home from Laramie after my brother’s graduation from the University of Wyoming in 1977. It was a moonless night as we drove through the Muddy Gap area north of Rawlins. I saw my dad’s taillights flash a few times, and I slowed for whatever might be in the road. All at once, I bumped into a black cow, camouflaged by the inkiness of the night. The bodacious bovine sauntered away, and I drove home with a decidedly more aromatic, slightly dented left front fender.
So, the point is this: When you see the two of us motoring around town, and Carl has terror in his eyes, rest assured, he’ll be fine. He’s just reliving the past, that’s all.
