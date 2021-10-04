To the editor:
I have been following the “wild horse” issue over the two recent editions of the Enterprise.
Years ago I worked in the mountains for Lee Livingston. He owned several wild horses in those days. In August of 1990 one of those horses knocked out a good many of my teeth while I was attempting to get a pack saddle on it. That horse never did work out.
In the next few years I worked for Lee I rode another wild horse he had named “Boomer.” He was a good horse and proved to me these wild ones are like other horses. Some work out, some don’t.
As long as I have known Lee he has never neglected an animal and has really been a responsible horse owner.
The newbies who are worried about the ones in the “Peaks” should know that this has been going on for years and it is always the same argument that the tourist dollars far outweigh any other concern on the state of the land and the horse.
I remember when these horses were culled for their color, and then FOAL would always comment publicly about all the paints in the herd. Of course, it was only because that’s the way they were managed, having nothing to do with any science.
Soft hearts are no more useful in science. Soft hearts are no more useful in public land issues than those who want to shoot everything that moves. Again that is an old story though some are too green to realize it.
(s) randy blackburn
Cody
