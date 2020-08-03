As I finally tackled some spring cleaning (never mind that it’s August already), I found myself distracted as I dusted “a few of my favorite things.”
And one of those favorites is a special gift I received a few years ago. It’s an autographed playbill from the movie Grease – a framed picture of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko, signed by Newton-John, Travolta, Sid Caesar who played Coach Calhoun and Stockard Channing who played Betty “Riz” Rizzo.
My brother Ed and my sister Evelyn had sent me the birthday gift a few years ago in honor of my being alive-at-55. It’s truly one of my favorite things.
Grease, you may remember, is the teen movie set in the 1950s in which Australian Sandy meets American Danny while on vacation at the beach. The summer romance ends, or seemingly so, when Sandy returns home. A change of plans, though, lands the Sandra Dee-esque Sandy back in the U.S. at Danny’s high school where tough guy Danny has an image to uphold and denies ever meeting the nice Aussie girl. The whole movie is filled with the trials and tribulations of young love and some really great music.
To say the 1978 movie is probably my all-time favorite is an understatement. I remember that when its 25th anniversary re-mastered DVD was released in 2003, I was wound up and snatched a copy. I had birthday No. 50 only a few months before, and when I visited my high school chum Peggy for her own Big Five-O, she insisted I bring Grease along. I was happy to comply, but also picked up a copy for her as a birthday gift. That way, we both had our very own 25th anniversary souvenir songbooks and could croon all the show tunes from the movie.
The popcorn popped; the diet cola fizzed; and the DVD belted out “Grease is the Word,” the movie’s first musical number. Peggy and I sang a couple of songs, in between which I – as I normally do – repeated the show’s dialogue practically word-for-word. After a few minutes of this, Peggy turned to me and said, “You’ve obviously watched this movie a lot more often than I have.”
She was right. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve belted out “You’re the One That I Want.” Is it any wonder I was thrilled with my autographed copy of the Grease playbill?
My brother and sister are very resourceful where “milestone birthdays” are concerned. When I became 50, they planted my gawky third-grade class photo in the Cody Enterprise, and as regular readers can attest, it was downright pathetic. I know: Everyone’s third-grade class photo is pathetic, but seeing it in one’s local newspaper is a bit disconcerting. I mean, these are the same folks who are my friends, family, colleagues and readers of On the House.
The Grease playbill arrived complete with a “certificate of authenticity.” Short of Ed and Ev taking a road trip to track down the movie’s principals (which isn’t too far-fetched for those two), my ever-resourceful siblings – internet-savvy as they are – accessed eBay, searched for Grease and voila, there was my autographed picture. I love it when we receive that perfect, thoughtful gift.
After all, for me, “Grease is the word.”
