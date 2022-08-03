To the editor:
Choose Wisely.
In 31 years of law enforcement with the Park County Sheriff’s Office and 17 years as your elected sheriff, under three separate prosecuting attorneys, I have never met a harder and more knowledgeable prosecutor than Bryan Skoric.
As sheriff and overseer of Park County’s largest liability, the jail, I have interacted multiple times with Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric in uncountable civil issues and he has proven to have solid knowledge and advice that has kept Park County out of numerous lawsuits – not one successful or even tried lawsuit.
Bryan Skoric has successfully prosecuted State v. Speer for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor resulting in life plus 30 years; State v. Friday, murder with a life sentence; State v. Hammer and Vanpelt, murder of three people, life without parole; and successfully secured three plea agreements for the murder, beheading and dismembering of a local resident. All the time saving hundreds of thousands of Park County dollars in trial cost.
Bryan Skoric is a proven prosecuting attorney, not some disgruntled ex-employee. With Bryan’s experience as a prosecuting attorney and years of experience as the Deputy Wyoming Attorney General it only makes sense that he is the only choice for Park County as our Park County attorney.
In my nearly 40 years of knowing Bryan I have never met a more honest and ethical human being. Nor have I met a prosecutor more dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of the residents of Park County.
Bryan Skoric was born and raised in Park County with two boys and a wife who is a school teacher here in Park County.
Ask yourself, do you want a proven, experienced county attorney or someone that’s held multiple jobs in the past 10 years spewing idle promises and negativity?
(s) Scott steward
Cody
You forgot to mention, Sheriff Steward, that Skoric doesn't return phone calls, hides from the public in his private office and appears to answer to no one, than a select chosen few. We see right through your insider suff
