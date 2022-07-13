To the editor:
I’ve had it with these spineless women’s groups, whose only stance they take is in championing abortion.
They say nothing about men, who pretend to be women, competing on women’s sports teams – denying women positions on the team and eliminating them from earning scholarships and commercial endorsements.
Meanwhile, grade schools, middle schools, high schools and public libraries are enthusiastic in their welcoming of drag queens to host story hour and perform at assemblies.
Drag queens – hypersexualized clownish mockery of women.
This is allowed, encouraged and invited. That’s what we want shoved in the face of children. Quite the lesson in trivializing women.
How is this any different than black face?
They both share the same words in describing them: stereotyped, exaggerated, ridiculing and demeaning.
“Ah, but it’s entertaining, and the women should get over it.”
Try telling that to African American men and women, and then go on the road with your minstrel show.
Sam Kinison once had a music video on MTV showing a woman crawling on the floor with a collar chained around her neck. I had my sons turn it off. And I told them how that was totally demeaning to women and they should be aware of that whenever it is depicted.
Stupid women’s groups, educators and public employees don’t have that much sense. They are afraid, and intimidated by their peers, to remain silent.
I sincerely hope people will begin to speak up about this, and especially dads who have daughters. They shouldn’t accept this and you shouldn’t either.
(s) patricia strnad
Cody
