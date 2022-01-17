For years we have come to expect the products we want and need to be available to us right now or as soon as possible. We aren’t accustomed to inconvenience.
So it’s no surprise many of us are having a difficult time with supply shortages that have been ongoing this fall and now into the winter.
Most of us have seen reports on the problems with worker shortages in the trucking industry. There’s also the container ships sitting in harbors waiting to be emptied, but there aren’t enough dock workers to do the unloading and loading.
And just in the last few weeks high demand for groceries combined with soaring freight costs and Omicron-related labor shortages are creating a new round of backlogs, leading to empty supermarket shelves.
There isn’t much stores or distributors can do about the shortages other than try to survive them. But there are actions we can take. We’d all do ourselves a favor if we slightly lower our expectations.
We’ve been spoiled in recent years, but this isn’t the first time our country has dealt with shortages. There was the lack of gasoline in the 1970s, food rationing in the 1940s and even housing in the 1920s. Now it’s our turn to make adjustments.
So let’s be understanding with front-line employees who have shown up to do the work. It is definitely not the fault of the person stocking shelves in any store that your favorite items are in short supply.
Let’s also remember the toilet paper shortage when the pandemic first began, and not panic-buy and hoard. Just purchase what you need when it’s available so there’s enough to go around.
All we can do is hope for the best. If we keep our expectations reasonable, eventually the supply chain will get straightened out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.