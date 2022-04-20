Recently there’s been some talk about changing geographic names in Park County and around the country.
As someone who loves researching the historic geography of northwest Wyoming, I find these conversations a convenient opportunity to look closer at the history of names on our local landscape.
Changing geographic terminology is actually quite common in the recent past. Of course, local Native American tribes had their own nomenclature for the entire landscape. Some of these old names are still used today, some have been anglicized, and others have been changed entirely.
Perhaps the best place to start is the river flowing out of the mountains just west of Cody. Originally known as the Stinking Water, it was named after the gaseous vents and springs around the base of Cedar Mountain (also called Spirit Mountain).
When irrigation and settlement projects were inaugurated in the Stinking Water country, some folks thought it prudent to rename the body of water. Responding to public demand, in 1901 the Wyoming Legislature and the U.S. Board on Geographic Names rechristened the waterway as the Shoshone River.
In 1905 construction began on the Shoshone Dam, and when it was finished in 1910 the waters of the Shoshone Reservoir began to fill. In 1946, hoping to better honor William F. Cody’s involvement in regional irrigation projects, the dam and reservoir were renamed for Buffalo Bill.
Resident Indians called the North Fork the “Grass House River” and the South Fork the “Rock in the Valley River,” probably referring to Castle Rock [known to the Shoshone Indians as Ishawooa Rock, which supposedly means “wolf penis”]. On some old maps the South Fork was also called the “Salt Fork” for a salt mine purportedly situated on its upper reaches.
What is today called Pat O’Hara Mountain, named after the local mountain man, was not so long ago called Blue Bead Mountain for a nearby stone quarry.
The area of Sunlight Basin was labeled on early maps as the “South Fork of the Clarks Fork.” Some Native Americans called it the “Valley of the Rotten Sundance.” Crandall Creek was known as the “Middle Fork of the Clarks Fork” until the story of Jack Crandall was widely known.
Many of the early settlers in the area called Dead Indian Peak the “Devil’s Chimney.” Topographer Frank Tweedy affixed its current name, along with many others, during his 1893 surveying trip through the Absarokas.
Early prospectors also had their own names for regional topography. Bart Henderson, one of the founders of Cooke City, named modern Pilot Peak the “Dog Turd Peak” due to the brown, globular breccia composing the mountain. Ferdinand V. Hayden, the celebrated geologist and surveyor, named nearby Index Peak the “Finger Peak.”
The allotted length for this article will not allow me to inventory the many, many other examples from the local landscape I must omit from this short list.
These naming discussions can be contentious, and with good reason. The act of assigning names to landforms is an expression of exercising jurisdiction, which naturally invites controversy. But as such, names tagged to the landscape are more a reflection of contemporary human society than the nature of those actual places.
Given the history of naming things and renaming them and renaming them again, the whole project starts to appear rather fleeting.
Beautiful wildflowers still bloom every summer on the cliffs of Dog Turd Peak. And regardless of what you call it, the aroma of the Stinking Water is just as pungent.
