To the editor:
Most of us will be getting a sizable “stimulus” check soon. Regardless of our personal and political affinities, the intention for this windfall is to offer a financial reprieve for those in dire need.
First and foremost, we have a duty to take care of ourselves, of course, but next are those around us: if you know someone who needs sustenance, please buy them a bag of groceries, or pay their utility bill, or a tank of gas, etc.
And may I suggest that if you are fortunate enough to not have an urgent financial need of your own, please help stimulate our economy by passing it along locally and remember our local businesses. Many of them have been hanging on by their fingernails during this pandemic, so seriously consider spending with these friends and neighbors before you spend your dollars out of town.
There are many small services that you can use and local retailers who will benefit greatly from your patronage.
It will be a win-win scenario for all if we can foster and encourage local success and as they say: “What goes around, comes around.”
(s) demity baughman
Cody
