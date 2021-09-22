Have you driven a Ford lately?
Seriously though, have you driven by Greg Poley’s Seamless Siding in the last month? (I have reason to believe his siding does indeed have seams, but that’s none of my business.) Have you noticed anything different – in the parking lot maybe, way in the back next to the big dumpster?
A vehicle with an erect hood that has called that parking lot home for several years? If so, you’ve probably noticed … POOF, it is suddenly gone.
If you wonder where I’m going with this, consider the old song by Ringo: “Now all I’ve got is a photograph, as I realize you’re not coming back anymore ... .” F-150 and I split almost five years ago. It was my idea, though I always thought one day we might get back together. Perhaps you’ve heard the story how Big Bear Motors car salesman and former American Legion opponent 50 years ago, Steve Novakovich, offered me a deal on a new, used truck in exchange for shingling his son Justin’s roof.
Sick of sitting on the exposed spring protruding from the bowels of my driver’s seat, compliments of my old dog Trinity, I accepted. It might be nice to lower windows without a manual crank, I says to myself. Transaction complete, I upgraded from a ’78 F-150 to a baby-blue, ’97 F-150. The contrast was breathtaking
It has been a great truck the last five years, but the heart wants what the heart wants, and I couldn’t shake the memories of old ’78. To be honest, maybe I didn’t love her, quite a often as I should have. But she was always on my mind; she was always on my mind.
It was one hell of a ride, but she belongs to Josh McDaniels now. In his job with the recycling center, he often frequented Greg’s lot and for years observed, with understandable lust, my old girl’s chassis. I guess her open hood beckoned him like a seductress fallen on hard times, and being a master manipulator and vehicle restorator, Josh gave me the old, “Would you mind if I started seeing her”routine.
I shouldn’t care; I’m with a much younger truck who treats me well (except for that time I pulled into Brewgards and the front, driver’s wheel fell of. But that was my fault, I ignored her loose lug nuts for too long. Maybe I didn’t hear the red flags because my heart was somewhereelse).
As I contemplate the old song, “If you see me passing by, and a tear is in my eye … look away; baby look away. I don’t want you to see me this way, ” I realize how Poley must have felt seeing her with me the last 29 years.
Ol’ red and gray was Greg’s first love, ya know – high school sweethearts, you might say. We both learned that old truck is a hard habit to break.
I have just one thing to say to my ex, so listen up McDaniels: “If he ever breaks your heart; if the oil leaks ever start; I’ll be there, before the next oil drop falls.“
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.