The general election is nearly upon us and we urge you to get out and vote next Tuesday.
Casting a ballot is the best opportunity most of us will ever get to have a say in who will represent us, what issues they will address and how they will spend our money.
While most attention is focused on the presidency, local offices are just as important, if not more so, to our daily lives. Most of the regulations and ordinances that affect us personally are decided by city, county and state elected officials.
The biggst local race is for Cody School Board, as nine candidates are vying for four available seats on the board.
House District 50 has a race going too, with a Republican and Independent both running for the spot.
There’s one challenged race for the West Park Hospital Board, and three candidates are running to fill two seats on the Northwest College board.
And while many of you have already cast your ballot in early voting, for those who haven’t you can learn more about the local and state candidates in our special voting section in this issue.
Read about what the candidates say they will do if elected and decide if you agree. Listen to what their priorities are and see how they align with yours. Then make the best choice for you and your family.
There are many reasons to participate in the current elections. We urge all voters to take necessary precautions and cast their ballots.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If you’re not sure where you vote go to parkcounty.us/pcelections/pollingplaces.html
Make your voice heard.
