So, tell me: Where is it written that we must take the good with the bad?
I mean, is it some kind of law? Is it like gravity or E=mc2 or some formula in Euclidian geometry? Just who decided that we’re obliged to take the good with the bad?
How’s that for a deep, philosophical, thought-provoking question to bring in the New Year? Off and on over the years, in my more truth-seeking moments, this whole matter has troubled me. Are we humans not smart enough to recognize, for example, that a rose is simply gorgeous on its own? Or is its beauty dependent on its comparison to, say, ragweed? I think not — or rather, I hope not.
Must we compare an indigo sky splashed with crimson at sunset with a smoggy cityscape before we can legitimately call it “breathtaking?”
Would we not recognize the glory of a symphony without hearing the so-called “gangsta rap?”
Unfortunately, a real-life story here and there makes me realize that as humans, we may be simply too obtuse to recognize a good thing when we see one.
This seems to happen frequently in corporate America. A valued employee is obviously committed to doing a good job for the Acme Company. He works extra hours when needed, completes tasks efficiently and is loyal to a fault. But along comes the Beta Company offering him a job and promising to pay any price to get him.
That’s when the backpeddling begins, and the employer asks, “What will it take for you to stay?” Too bad she didn’t ask that question sooner.
Families are not immune from “good situation stupidity.” I know of a former high school athlete who played football and baseball — quite well, I might add. His teams were consistently vying for state championships. But it seems that no matter how well he played, even in the best games of his life, his father would announce, “You could have played better.”
Perhaps this father should have heeded the Danish proverb, “Bad is never good until worse happens.” Had his son been a drug addict or a car thief, then this father would have recognized that a kid having fun playing a game is probably a good thing by any stretch of the imagination.
Thankfully, his son does know a good thing.
Yes, I’d like to believe that we’re smart enough to appreciate all the good around us as we start a new year. But it seems that we humans are a tough study. Gandhi said, “Must I do all the evil I can before I learn to shun it? Is it not enough to know the evil to shun it?” I guess not, Gandhi.
Sounds vaguely like “Count your blessings,” doesn’t it? What great advice to begin 2023! Make time this year to gaze at roses and sunsets and listen to a symphony now and then. Let your family and friends know how much they mean to you.
It would be heartbreaking indeed next December to echo the words of John Greenleaf Whittier: “For of all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these, ‘It might have been.’” Let’s make it a year of great moments with no regrets.
Happy New Year, everybody.
