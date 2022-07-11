To the editor:
I am tired of hearing that an elected official is elected to represent all constituents.
That is a lie. Tell me, how is it possible to serve everyone when their beliefs are opposite?
One side wants abortion, the other doesn’t. One side wants to do away with guns, the other doesn’t. One side wants forced vaccines, vaccine mandates and passports, and the other side doesn’t. One side actively encourages crossover voting, the other wants to abolish it. One side hates fossil fuels, the other doesn’t. One side believes in socialism, the other capitalism. One side believes $20,000/student isn’t enough to spend on education, the other believes it’s too much. One side clearly believes that there shouldn’t be election parties since they believe everyone should run under one banner, the other believes there are different parties and their respective platforms define them.
So tell me, how can you serve ALL constituents when they believe opposite things? You CAN’T. What they really mean to say is, “I don’t believe this platform I am running under, but I want you to vote for me.”
Why, if R.J. Kost is representing everyone, does he vote the Republican platform only 10% of the time? If he were representing everyone, shouldn’t he vote at least 50% of the platform? But, no, he is representing the Democrats because he votes their platform 90% of the time.
The same goes for Sandy Newsome, who voted the Republican platform 30% of the time. (WyoRino.com) Republicans don’t feel represented because their representatives aren’t working for them, they are working against them.
Now you know why true Republicans want candidates who say they will uphold the platform at least 80% of the time! We believe an R behind their name should mean something besides “I’m going to vote with the Democrats.”
(s) dona becker
Powell
Wow Donna, you sure flushed out the liberals and hit 'em where they live... I agree with what you said: If a state rep or senator with a "R" after their name go to Cheyenne and only vote 11% - 30% of time with their party then they are, well, a Democrat. And what's more: They do NOT represent us.
Here in Park County 75% of voters voted for the conservative Trump. Statewide 70% voted for the conservative Trump. So if a rep or senator is only voting 11%-30% of the time Republican over hundreds of bills, then they sure do NOT represent Park County or the state!
Just who are they representing? Answer: Their chummy liberal buddies! And that's why they can't pass any bills and why the voters are so mad at them. Gee, Sandy Newsome only passed two tiny maintenance bills in her name in FOUR YEARS. I call that pitiful and not serving us correctly. (Compare the record of Laursen or Rodriquez to be sure of this).
The liberals' records tell it all. TIME FOR CHANGE. August 16 can't come quick enough!
Funny...it's all but impossible to find any "true republicans" anymore...especially since the tea party days.
I prefer someone who thinks for themself and does what they think is right. I'll vote for RJ and Sandy anytime. They are thoughtful and listen to everyone.
