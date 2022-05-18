To the editor:
In 1995, the LeClair Irrigation District of Fremont County dumped garbage into the Wind River in an attempt to block the flow of water to its irrigation district. The garbage included car bodies, engine blocks and even dishwashers. They refused to remove the garbage and finally were threatened with a lawsuit.
Sometime later, they built four dikes, without the permits required by the Clean Water Act. Sadly, this illegal diversion of the natural flow of the river resulted in desecration to the riparian environment, and damage to the Native American land. Ultimately, they were sued by the EPA for violations of the Clean Water Act.
The attorney who defended their “right” to destroy the integrity of Wind River was Harriet Hageman. In 2011 Hageman, an ardent foe of the EPA, declared that “the EPA is the most insidious organization in the United States” who “persecutes innocent Americans who have done nothing wrong.” She further stated that “what they do to innocent citizens is absolutely criminal”.
So, according to Hageman, stopping the LeClair Irrigation District from destroying one of Wyoming’s natural wonders was “ a criminal act” against innocent people.”
As a Republican, I believe Liz Cheney must be replaced. However, I believe if Harriet Hageman is nominated, we will have a leader who has a history of contempt for the environment of Wyoming.
(s) george hahn
Cheyenne
