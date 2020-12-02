To the editor:
Imagine feeding 70 million people every day. Imagine the number of man-hours worked by two million employees, in 38,000 global restaurants, to create and sell $21 billion worth of food. This was McDonald’s in 2019.
All those transactions, supplies, utilities, equipment, real estate, advertising, customers, employees and labor was required to generate $21 billion.
In March, the U.S. Congress passed a COVID bailout bill for $2.2 trillion. Which is 2,200 billions, more than 100 times the annual sales of all McDonald’s in the world.
Of course, the federal government doesn’t have that much money. They just borrowed it from the Federal Reserve, who created it out of thin air.
Can you imagine that level of power?
It takes 2 million employees, 38,000 locations and an entire year to generate $21 billion in sales. A central bank can create 100 times that amount in a few seconds of typing on a keyboard.
Let that sink in.
Is there now any doubt who owns our leaders, our governments, our political parties, our corporations, our “experts,” our pharmaceuticals and the media that broadcasts the “news” that creates our “reality”?
Everything we‘re told may be wrong.
Do your own research. Become your own expert. Your freedom and your very life depend upon it.
(s) Mike Johnson
Wapiti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.