“Take a deep breath. We’re holding your next flight ... .” So began a text message. I repeat “a TEXT message.” It popped up on an app and arrived just as I needed, indeed, to take a deep breath.
“How considerate,” I thought, feeling all warm and fuzzy before I focused on the core fact -- the message had not come from a person, a human, a homo sapiens or any other sentient being capable of sympathy and emotion.
No. It was simply a phrase that an algorithm had learned and selected for the occasion. Meaning, I guess, the words were put together into a sentence by artificial intelligence and into a message triggered by the late arrival of my incoming flight.
Earlier, on the outgoing leg of my holiday travel, the same app had sent me a text saying that I’d been automatically rebooked when my Cody-Denver flight was delayed. No action needed from me except to show up. No standing in line to plead with a reservations’ clerk or dealing with busy signals from telephones.
And it’s not just me getting these helpful/sympathetic/welcome messages. A friend just emailed saying she’d been advised 48 hours before her holiday flight home that Denver would likely be a difficult connection because of snow and wouldn’t she like to rebook for a day later? Then, it rescheduled her.
There was a time ... like yesterday ... when the airline owners and their employees seemed happy enough to have thousands of us milling around airports during snowstorms.
Makes you appreciate artificial intelligence, doesn’t it? All those 0’s and 1’s caring for us or giving a reasonable facsimile of thoughtful concern.
My advice to myself? Get used to it. All of it.
It’s the face of the future — computers knowing our business before we do, computers sending reassuring messages ... heck! Artificial intelligences already know so much about us that we get alerts on everything from when to leave for work to if tickets are available to a football game, to what to buy for dinner. Computers are checking our boarding passes, waking us up with the daily weather report, reordering for grocery stores, giving us facial recognition, and, and, and.
The next thing — in just a year or so maybe--they’ll even be replacing pilots in aircraft cockpits. But nurturing? A computer advising me to “take a deep breath?”
What a world! SciFi, you’re obsolete! The future is now. And, ahead? We can expect that our days will be increasingly programmed, our behavior modified, our affections hijacked.
With luck, though, there’s some good stuff mixed with that.
I’m thinking that maybe my next airline notification will say something like, “Your flight’s delayed, Pat, but don’t worry. While we’re figuring out how to get you home on time, check out the selection of books I’ve loaded for you on this app. Enjoy one while you relax in our club lounge with a glass of wine and a selection of cheeses.”
If that’s the case, bring it on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.