To the editor:
As a public law lawyer for nearly 40 years, I’m no stranger to the procedures that public entities must follow for projects.
However, given the recent accident involving a child on Big Horn Avenue, I’m surprised that the City and WYDOT can’t implement some interim solution to avoid a repetition of the accident which might be avoidable. Could not the city simply create crosswalks at intersections with WYDOT’s permission?
While that would still require the vigilance and compliance of drivers to avoid future accidents, it would provide an interim solution to mitigate what personal injury plaintiffs attorneys call “a known dangerous condition.”
Or, will it take a fatality or critical injury of a child to finally get the City and WYDOT to act?
I would certainly hope that won’t be necessary to provide them with the impetus to finally act. After all, it’s in their own self-interest to implement prudent, preventative measures which will reduce the probability of a ruinous lawsuit and the possible loss of liability insurance, not to mention that it is the humane thing to do as “public servants.”
While I’m no expert in Wyoming public law, I would hope that some interim solution would be feasible while the full study is underway over the next two years.
(s) Stan Wolcott
Cody
