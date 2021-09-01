To the editor:
Last year I joined my sister as a volunteer with the Cancer Action Network.
In 2015, we lost our sister Nita to pancreatic cancer. She was 49. Nita was brave, beautiful and the most incredible mom, daughter, sister and wife. And she was too young to lose that fight.
This September, we will be honoring/remembering all our loved ones during Lights of Hope Across America.
This heartfelt event features thousands of lit bags decorated with the names of people who’ve fought cancer as a powerful message of hope. Although this year’s event will look different, our mission is still the same.
Because of the pandemic and cancer patients’ increased vulnerability to the virus, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is hosting hundreds of ceremonies across the country – bringing hope home to Cody and Park County as part of a larger virtual event, and the only event in the entire state of Wyoming.
More than 50,000 bags will be displayed on front porches, backyards and kitchen tables in towns across the country.
Your contribution will help us honor those fighting cancer and remember those lost to the devastating disease – while supporting ongoing efforts to fight cancer in Wyoming. To dedicate a bag, visit http://action.fightcancer.org/goto/Team_Nita
(s) Tina Hoebelheinrich
Michelle
Hoebelheinrich Lemmon
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.