As I was organizing some files, I realized when I sat down to write this column it is my 450th column.
Holy “bleep!” I had to sit down and fan myself for a moment. That’s a lot of words. Once I realized I wasn’t going to faint, I did the math and then thought I really might faint. Give or take depending on the length, I’ve written roughly 237,000 words. Again, holy “bleep!”
After I gathered my thoughts I decided to flip through the file of my columns. I picked some at random and revisited the thoughts I had at various times since beginning this adventure. It was a good reminder of the fun, sadness, memories, places, events and other emotions that I’ve written about over the years. It then dawned on me that as an intensely private person, I’ve shared things with strangers that I don’t often voice out loud. At that terrifying realization, I broke out in hives.
This was another reminder about the power of words. I realize it’s a privilege to write an opinion column. In some ways it has allowed me to navigate some of the best and worst times these past years. I officiated at my granddaughter’s wedding, was with her when she gave birth to her daughter, loved and lost precious pets, dealt with my husband’s Alzheimer’s and passing.
I’ve shared my thoughts about politics, travel, seasons, wildlife, the moon and the stars. These columns were a reminder of my life these past several years and the stages of grief and happiness everyone deals with in our short time on this earth.
At a time when freedom of speech and assembly are under siege, I do understand that as citizens of the United States we’ve been given a gift. It’s not a gift from any God but of flawed men longing for a better way to govern and have a country with basic commonalities and wondrous differences. I’ve never taken free speech lightly, and now it feels even more precious. Words, whether written or spoken, are powerful. They can incite anger, increase grievance and heighten fear. If treated carefully, words can also change the world. People can be uplifted, see what is possible, live with anticipation, encourage others, enlighten our imagination and show the value of all.
I’m a lover of words. We use fewer words these days. There are some glorious words that have faded from our everyday speech. I flipped through a dictionary I keep nearby and was reminded of the beauty of language and how some have the ability to describe people and events as if they were composing a symphony for the mind’s eye.
Some still can casually engage us with those $64,000 words. It’s good to be reminded of the beauty of words and what they can do to nourish the heart, soul and mind. I am saddened when I hear, all too often anymore, words that diminish. The old saying isn’t really true – words can hurt and wound in ways that never heal unlike the wounds from sticks and stones that broke some bones.
Words: handle with care.
