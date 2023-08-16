So the goat in “Pearls Before Swine”says to the pig, “I think the key to life is to find your passion. Pig, what are you most excited about when you get up in the morning?” Pig, a creature after my own heart, says, “Going back to bed in twelve hours.” Clueless Goat replies: “Not sure that’s the same thing,” to which Pig admits, “It’s a long twelve hours.”

