I’m amazed and perplexed as to what tickles a child’s fancy or, more specifically, the things and careers I personally embraced as a precocious, unnaturally cute child.
It can’t be genes; I’ve always been lazy and both my brothers are borderline workaholics.
As young as I can remember, I wanted to be a cowboy. Most of my Christmas gifts were guns and holsters, chin-strap cowboy hats and stick-horses. I even wore a kerchief around my neck, throwing my left arm up as she bucked. As a long-haired adult, I changed the kerchief into a headband.
What inborn ambition urged me to go into bareback riding? Perhaps watching Bonanza on Sunday nights, wanting to be Little Joe, but who didn’t want to be Little Joe? By junior high, that desire changed to Davey Jones of the Monkees. “Oh what can it mean, to be a daydream believer and a homecoming queen?”
I also aspired to be an MLB player, wearing my No. 9 Bill Mazeroski T-shirt at 9 years old, throwing a baseball against our cement porch to field grounders, announcing the final play of the World Series. How do you explain that one; we didn’t even have TV yet?
As seniors, we were all asked by our guidance counselors what we hoped to become and I said professional baseball player. He looked at me like I’d said serial killer.
Why did I aspire to such things? Baseball player maybe, but cowboy? It’s worth noting a habitually broke roofer never crossed my mind.
Equally odd, I fantasized about playing the banjo and it was well before Hee Haw. I have no musical ability, as Greg Pendley, who gave me a couple lessons in ’89, would attest. Oh, I can sing like nobody’s business and would be happy to croon “Sylvia’s Mother” upon request. Just ask Irish bombshell Claire, bartender at the country club. I often break into “Claire” by Gilbert O’Sullivan when we cross paths and she swoons.
In conclusion, wonder what determines what a libidinous youngster finds interesting? When I was 5, with no idea why, I couldn’t take my eyes off my 7-year-old neighbor Donna Gary’s legs. Sure she was an unattractive, bespectacled mud-fence, but I was a hog for those gams and nothing has changed.
Neighbor Eddie Mishler’s mom picked us up after fifth-grade basketball practice, and I was fixated on her muscular calves working those pedals. Again, she was far from a beauty, but good God those calves! It’s legs with me, but it might be any body part. Even ears to name just a few.
I’m no snowflake, but I used to watch Ally McBeal. Richard Fish had a mad attraction to the female waddle – that turkey-looking loose skin on the throat. I’ve noticed mine becoming more pronounced lately, as is the abnormal growth of my nose. An inch shorter with a bulbous honker and sagging neck … you bet I’m a keeper.
But I wildly digress. I only know the homely Donna had shapely stems! I reckon she’d have made me a great frontier filly, but that face would make a posse turn back towards town.
