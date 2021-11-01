If you’ve been out and about recently, and especially if you’ve been hunting, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a green Wyoming Game and Fish truck.
There’s a chance you’ve chatted with a red-shirted game warden, or maybe a biologist, as they patrol the back roads.
While they may not make everyone at ease all the time, we’re glad to see them working long hours not only to uphold the state’s hunting laws, but also to be ready to assist people in need.
Wardens are not simply waiting to arrest someone for an infraction, they’re driving by to check on how hunting has gone that day. They may help out with some scouting, peering through a spotting scope to look for bucks.
We’ve seen them respond to a hunter whose truck was stuck in the mud, taking time to pull him out.
We’ve seen them patiently answer questions about hunting, about regulations and about CWD.
They have an important job and it’s especially visible at this time of year. Inevitably, by the end of the year, Park County Circuit Court will show the dispositions of hunters who shot the wrong sex of animal, those who were hunting on private property or out of season.
Wardens uphold those laws to ensure fair chase and that one of Wyoming’s greatest resources stays healthy and available for generations.
It’s an important and vital part of the Game and Fish Department. But we encourage those going out to hunt to wave and maybe stop for a chat if you pass one of those green trucks. Who knows, they may be back to congratulate you on a successful hunt, or be ready to assist if you’re stuck.
