I admit it: I really liked algebra; I still do. I think there are some big lessons in algebra that go beyond X’s, Y’s and numbers.
“If John leaves Chicago traveling west at 60 mph, and Sally leaves Denver traveling east at 75 mph, when will they meet?”
Okay, algebra might not seem to have any real earthly application. But just like all those story problems, I need only decide what I know, what I don’t know and how they’re related to get to the heart of a situation.
Sometimes, though, I’ve tried my “algebra is life” theory and ended up with a huge red “F.” I simply forgot the basics. For instance, if I’m given an equation with all those letters, there’s no way to find the solution without knowing at least some of the variables. I could guess, but that doesn’t always work so well.
When I was 12, I invited the new kids on the block to Vacation Bible School. I stopped by their house so we could all walk together and noticed they had no shoes. I guessed they just liked going barefoot; it was the ‘60s after all. However, when we got to the church building, one of the algebra-challenged ladies announced that we couldn’t enter without shoes. The family spokesman answered matter-of-factly, “Well, we don’t have shoes right now, but Daddy says we’ll have some for school as soon as he gets a job.”
That was my first encounter with poverty — and my first with a variable-guessing bonehead.
Unfortunately, I’ve seen behaviors in others that I arrogantly labeled “inappropriate,” and then jumped to some far-fetched conclusion. I once maligned a fellow volunteer as a controller who “always wants her way.” The reality? She was merely a willing worker who saw a need. Her ambition stood in stark contrast to my own reluctance and reticence — and oh, how I hate to be wrong.
A great friend was not always so. She seemed too determined, too forceful, too driven — a veritable super-achiever. When I learned that her father had died suddenly, leaving her mother with little or no knowledge of who fixed the car, who handled their insurance or the condition of the family finances, I understood. She determined to never be as vulnerable as her mother, which spoke volumes about her behavior.
One of my biggest failures in judgment of character was to declare that a man I knew “didn’t have a responsible bone in his body.” He was an obnoxious jokester, and I never thought he took anything seriously. Little did I know that years before, he had lost his only child, a 12-year-old son, to leukemia. I quickly learned a simple lesson: If he did not laugh, he would cry out in despair.
Basically, guessing the variables doesn’t pay off in algebra or in real life.
So, I return to Math 101 and remind myself that if I don’t know the variables, I can’t possibly find a solution for the equation. Actually, I have no business even trying.
And I guess the same is true for humans. There can be innumerable reasons why an individual acts or reacts as he does. The obvious thing to do would be to simply ask — exactly how we did in algebra class.
