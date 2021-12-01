With the exploding illegal use of the opioid fentanyl nationwide, Park County has not been immune from the drug and its impacts.
Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker said recently he is seeing a noticeable presence of fentanyl in the community along with an increase of drug overdoses.
Jackie Fales is a family program facilitator for Cedar Mountain Center and a peer support specialist at Cody Regional Behavioral Health Clinic.
She is also in long-term recovery from heroin and meth herself and has been clean since 2016.
Fales says dealing with substance abuse is a community-wide issue that everyone should be concerned about.
We wholeheartedly agree.
Not only does the illegal use of drugs contribute to overdoses and death, but with the increased substance abuse, an increase in crime follows.
Burglary to feed the addiction is the most common crime as users need cash.
But drug addictions also put a strain on the services the Department of Family Services offers as spousal abuse, aggravated assault, and child neglect and abuse are common problems.
Fales says drug abuse is a chronic disease that has a treatment and people can recover from it with help.
The best move a person struggling with substance abuse can make is to seek help from the resources available in this community.
The best move anyone can make is, if you know someone suffering from substance abuse, encourage that person to get help.
Help for drug addiction is available through Cody Regional Health at 307-527-7501 or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration national hotline at 1-800-662-4357.
There is help available. Seek it.
