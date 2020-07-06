Here we are.
With an anemic jobs inventory. With families scraping to get by.
Here we are. The pandemic finally reaching us and spreading rapidly.
Yes. And revenues falling with the likelihood of drastic budget restrictions in our future, plus talk from our towns about the absolute necessity of a fifth cent sales tax.
That’s us. Right now.
To me, it all suggests the need for forward planning, for figuring out how to fund desperately needed services for those working families affected by the economic and social consequences of the pandemic, for weathering the dislocations of an economy facing an almost unprecedented crisis.
Instead, we see debate about how to spend savings in this year’s county budget – savings won, in part, through the slicing and dicing of services (ones the commissioners have termed essential and valuable). They are also ones that are likely to go away without county funding ... according to County Commission Chair Joe Tilden.
Essential services that help working people whose lives have been disrupted, that provide moments of light and learning to their out-of-school children, that keep garbage in the landfill, that provide help when isolation and desperation fuel family violence and soaring divorce rates ... all among other things.
Then, there are cuts to the very organizations trying to grow our economy.
Leaving us where? Abandoning the needs of unlucky portions of our labor force and their families. Reducing efforts to diversify our economic base?
Such is the background to an apparently serious debate among the county commissioners about whether those budget savings should be spread out among the county’s 180-plus employees as cost-of-living raises or, rather, dispersed as undifferentiated bonus payments. Incredibly, the discussion simultaneously incorporated the likely need to cut some 20 of these same people in the coming year.
Next year 20 will be fired, but this year they’ll get a bonus?
Tilden, quoted in a recent story, said, “We have the money today, let’s do it.” He went on to say, “I would rather compensate today and let the chips fall where they may.”
I would assume he didn’t mean that statement quite the way it sounds.
As for other arguments, they tended to be persuasive if we were in normal times and if we weren’t in the midst of a pandemic. No one would begrudge rewarding outstanding employees or managers. No one would object to COLA payments, but ....
There’s that context. There’s the future. There are the families in need, the unemployed, the crippled services. Plus, there’s that pesky fifth cent proposed sales tax which will fall heavily on the very people who need every penny they can find.
Across-the-board bonuses, COLA, whatever and however deserved, this is not the time. What we do need is help for dislocated workers and their families and some serious forward planning to help us weather an ongoing crisis.
