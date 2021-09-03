Edward Grigware almost became a professional baseball player but at the last minute decided to pursue a career in fine art. It turned out to be a fateful choice.
After attending the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts and making a name for himself through his advertising art and illustration work, Grigware and photographer Stanley Kershaw moved to Cody in 1936 with the aim of launching an artists’ colony.
Initially named the Frontier School of Western Art, the endeavor was conceived by Mary Jester Allen, Bill Cody’s niece and the first director of the Buffalo Bill Museum, as an effort to make Cody an epicenter of Western American art. The Frontier School was only formally active until the advent of World War II, but it made a lasting impression on the community and countless artists interested in depicting the American West.
Grigware and Kershaw were certainly not the first artists to find inspiration in the shining mountains and vast landscapes surrounding Cody. Perhaps Frederic Remington was one of the most internationally recognized names to use this area as a backdrop for his artwork, but homegrown personages like Olive Fell were perhaps just as renowned in some circles.
The sculptor Lawrence Tenney Stevens and the painter Frank Tenney Johnson both lived, hunted and nurtured their creative careers from Cody Country. And like many of their artistic predecessors, together Grigware and Kershaw made Cody their home, building log homes and adjacent studios overlooking the Shoshone Canyon.
Grigware loved the challenge of painting the airy landscapes and striking colors of Wyoming. He found in Cody a refuge from the increasing popularization of abstract and modern art, which Grigware found opaque and distasteful. After serving as a documentary painter for the U.S. Navy during World War II, Grigware was commissioned to execute a number of large murals, both in Cody and other settings. In these expansive designs his preference for realism found their ultimate form.
Kershaw busied himself photographing area dude ranches and the local agricultural industry. His black-and-white images beautifully captured the interplay between Wyoming landscapes and the expansive Western skies. Kershaw was particularly adept at capturing the arrangement of light and shadow wrought by the rugged valleys and outlandish hoodoo formations near Cody. Many of his Western images were featured in nationally circulated magazines and commercial publications.
Both artists often collaborated with furniture designer Thomas Molesworth, another Chicago native who had been drawn to Cody’s Western flare. Through their respective mediums, the artists worked in concert to design Western-themed “roomscapes” and interiors that came to characterize “Cowboy High Style.”
While Grigware and Kershaw were unable to sustain their Frontier School of Western Art, their work visually construing the landscapes and local residents of their adopted Wyoming home paved the way for the next generation of Western artists, such as Nick Eggenhoffer, Harry Jackson, Bob Meyers and James Bama, among many others.
Contemporary artists still reinterpret the West through fresh lenses, offering beautiful new visions to an open-ended discourse. Their efforts continue to make Cody a leading center of Western American art and craft.
