I treated myself Saturday to a buffet at Chinatown and to say I stuffed myself just scratches the surface. I’ve always said the beauty of a buffet is that you can just keep filling plates, eating and eating. Legally, they can’t stop you.
Everything was tasty. I struggle to distinguish flavors from one entree to another, but who cares as long as it’s tasty? The only thing that was really a letdown, though, was the darn fortune cookie I optimistically tore into. The cookie itself was sweet enough, but my so-called fortune was: “You will step on the soil of many countries.” Yeah, right! I ain’t going nowhere. Even though normally these fortunes are eerily accurate, they’re obviously not infallible.
I’d have much preferred something like, “You will recapture your youthful appeal.” Now that’s something I could sink my false teeth into. I’m joking; I don’t wear dentures. I still possess several of my God-given ivories, though I’ve died them a yellowish hue to better match my brown shirts.
But trips to the mirror these days don’t carry the same uplifting message as they once did. I’ve heard of people aging badly, but one thinks it only happens to the other guy; I never thought I’d be that other guy. Suddenly I see a groggy-eyed train-wreck staring back at me, so who can blame me for looking upward and lamenting, “Why me, Lord?”
I was shooting the breeze with Braxton Beemer and the guy married to his addictively sweet sister Brianna, Sam Holm. The subject of my old weightlifting addiction surfaced and Sam insisted I should write a column about it. But what’s to say? I was 28 when as part of a sight gag at the old Cody Athletic Club, I hoisted my first dumbbell.
Before I knew it, my addictive bent had me peddling my bike the five miles to the club every night after roofing 10 hours in the hot sun. Hours later, I’d be peddling home, sometimes in the dark and once in a fluke blizzard. Working out was my crack cocaine.
I don’t mind saying, I soon became one delectable hunk of meat. With sculpted guns and the ultimate mullet, I darn near turned myself on. I’d gaze into the mirror and coo, “No, I love you more.” Don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t overly conceited other than my Greek God carcass, I knew I was nothing special. But my daily, grueling stomach workout alone garnered me the nickname “Six-Pack Dougie” around the gym. You coulda literally done your laundry on my abs.
Those days are gone; obsessions come and go and mine evolved. I have a torn bicep, two bad shoulders and, quite frankly, little desire to enter a gym. Looking in the mirror now, I utter in disgust, “Who the hell are you?” If you tried to do your laundry on my abs now, you’d lose socks right and left.
There comes a time in every man’s life he must make a choice: Continued sloth-like existence, or revitalization of a fitness regiment? I think my urge for a hot dog and another nap speaks for itself. Don’t look at me; I’m hideous!
