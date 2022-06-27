In this upcoming primary election in August, we’ll have more contested races than we have seen in recent years.
We’ve already seen a few political letters to the editor and we encourage you to write more. However, we want you to keep some guidelines in mind.
From this point forward we’ll be strictly enforcing the 300-or-less word limit on all political letters. Publication of any letter is not guaranteed and depends on space available and the volume of letters received. If you feel your letter must be longer, you may purchase advertising space.
Election-related letters should address pertinent or timely issues of interest to our readers.
Letters must not be a part of letter-writing campaigns on behalf of (or by) candidates.
Letters should explain the reasons to support candidates based on personal experience and perspective rather than partisanship and campaign-style rhetoric.
Candidates themselves may not use the letters to the editor column to outline their views and platforms or to ask for votes; this constitutes paid political advertising.
Letters promoting fundraising dinners or promotional gatherings for particular candidates or political parties will not run.
The last day to submit a letter about a political candidate or issue for the primary election is 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1. We will publish as many of those submissions as we can in the Aug. 2 and 4 papers.
Any candidates who wish to respond will have until 9 a.m. Aug. 8 to submit their views, which will be published in the Aug. 9 and 11 papers.
No letters will run on election day Aug. 16. We do this in an effort to prevent last-minute attacks and keep the elections fair.
We encourage you to participate in the discussion this election season. As a reminder, we require all who submit a letter to include their name, and a verifiable address and phone number.
Amber Steinmetz
