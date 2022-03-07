To the editor:
As a weekly reader of the Enterprise when I read the story of the Eagle Pass flag vandalism, I was immediately enraged.
I am one of many that enjoy going to that area, hiking, enjoying the views of the surrounding mountains and just experiencing a feeling of freedom, something they are quickly taking away from us. And as a veteran I really cannot stand any vandalism of the American flag!
I will be donating to Mr. Enes to rebuild the site. Let’s build the new pole Tim Allen tough. I would like to ask any contractors, cement personnel and such to maybe volunteer some time and maybe some supplies to help Mr. Enes. I would think oil field drill stem put deep in cement would be a good start. Build back stronger!
So, I would like to ask the people stop and enjoy the Eagle Pass area, the veterans who spend time there, and the people who have resources, such as equipment and supplies, to contact Mr. Enes and donate. His number was listed in the article in the Feb. 22 paper. Do not let these low-life people win!
(s) jim parmenter
Cody
