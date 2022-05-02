If you’ve been considering adopting a furry friend, now is a great time to do so.
This week, the Park County Animal Shelter is participating in a nationwide event aimed to “Empty the Shelters” by reducing adoption fees to $25.
There are multiple benefits to adopting from a shelter.
Shelter and rescue animals are in need of a second chance. By giving them a new life in a loving home, you are also making room at the shelter for another pet in need of a second chance.
You also get your choice of pets of any age. Though puppies and kittens are adorable, they can be a handful. With a puppy or kitten, you have to take the responsibility to train it.
An adult or older pet may be a better fit for you. Adopting an adult dog who’s already house-trained and knows basic commands is often much easier than adopting a puppy, according to pedigreefoundation.org. Shelter pets also are spayed and neutered.
There’s a great selection of animals to choose from. The shelter often has both specific breeds and great mutts. Based on the principle of “hybrid vigor,” a mixed-breed animal is likely to live longer and cost less in vet bills than a pure breed.
By adopting from the Park County Animal Shelter you are assisting a nonprofit organization, and when your friends ask where you got your pet, you can tell them “at the shelter.”
Your adoption may encourage others to do the same.
You also will benefit from low adoption fees (which cover a portion of the shelter’s costs for aunnual care). The fees are much less than the cost of purebred puppies or kittens sold for profit.
This will be Park County Animal Shelter’s fourth time participating in Empty the Shelters. The past three times PCAS was able to adopt out a total of 24 pets and they are hoping this event will result in more adoptions.
Currently there are 22 cats and nine dogs at the shelter. So whether you are seeking a trusted friend, an exercise partner or snuggle buddy, consider enriching your world with a shelter pet.
The event runs through Sunday and we encourage you to check it out.
Amber Steinmetz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.