To the editor:
Those of us who live, work and play in Park County know that this great state of Wyoming is a “live and let live” state.
We are a “fence-out” state. We open carry. We help our neighbors as well as the errant stranger. We have tough weather and tough luck sometimes. We know and respect our creator. We know that we are not the top of the food chain, especially when we are out in the backcountry, regardless of the caliber we carry. And for most of us, we know about ourselves.
We who live in this great and wonderful state and nation know that the two things in life that we are commanded to do is to love our Lord and to love one another.
Anyone who tries to pit you against your neighbor should be suspect. Think about that next time you “read” or “hear” or are goaded into a “comment” on an unsavory item.
Here in Park County, Wyoming, most of us have chosen to live here on purpose for all the reasons above. We are all Wyomingites, we do what is right, we protect our children and our elderly and anyone else in need.
We do a pretty good job, I think, of loving our God and loving our neighbor. No, not one of us is perfect, but we all strive to be our best. Remember your early instructions: Think before you speak, do not get sucked into gossip (most of the time it is not true).
And if you have forgotten, reread the 10 Commandments. They are the best rules to live by.
(s) robin berry
Cody
If only the Believers believed their own words, and acted accordingly.
As a certified Agnostic, all I can say from a lifetime of observing Christians go about their lives and meddling in ours and mine--- hear what they say but pay more attention to what they do.
Amen Dewey. Seems all people need to do is be good to your fellow creatures and be good to the Earth.
As usual, Dewey, that attack was completely uncalled for. BTW, you don't have to advertise that you're Agnostic. It speaks for itself in typical and some might interpret as hateful, rhetoric.
A certified agnostic? That's like the Office of the President-Elect. Neither exist outside the imaginations of the screwball left.
