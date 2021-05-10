Oh, the joy of it!
Walking, unmasked, into a room full of people. Oh, the simple and once normal pleasure of seeing a face turn my direction, a voice saying, “Pat, you’re here,” then hearing myself almost singing happy greetings of my own.
Old friends, familiar acquaintances, we were together again after 14 months ... IN PERSON.
More, we were all inoculated and just a little giddy, released from the fear of contracting a deadly disease or, maybe worse, transmitting it to someone vulnerable.
For so long, many have seen family and friends pulling physically away for fear that they might literally kill us. That moment happened to me, standing at the top of my front steps, my masked daughter, son-in-law and grandsons by the open doors of their car – one wearing Virginia license plates.
“We love you,” they called up at me and made virtual hugging motions while the wind blew cold. I couldn’t even see the smiles on their faces, just the frustration in their eyes.
It was the Christmas season, they’d tested negative for the virus before leaving on their virus-avoiding road trip home to Wyoming, but one of the grandsons developed a fever somewhere along I-70. “It’s probably just strep,” my daughter said. Which it turned out to be. But ... they stayed at the Holiday Inn.
“I knew how much I missed my friends,” one of Cody’s finest artists said recently, summarizing our release from isolation. “What I didn’t know was how much I missed my acquaintances.”
Human contact. We’ve all read how important it is to our mental equilibrium, to our sense of well-being. Sure. The idea made sense. I, for one, accepted it as a theory. Probably, you did, too.
Now, we know firsthand. My skin positively glowed when I first hugged a cousin after more than a year of physical separation. She’d had the shots. I’d had the shots. We couldn’t inadvertently harm each other. Such pleasure from such a little thing. Such joy. A hug. A real hug, not a socially distanced one with our faces hidden behind masks.
Will this release from isolation last? “The variants are deadly and here,” a cousin in Nova Scotia told me a few days ago, explaining why only two other relatives shared her birthday. “We’ve had the shots, but we’re back in lockdown.”
Us? Well, I guess what happens to us will depend on everyone doing their part ... or not. Multiple millions of dollars, amazing feats of mental acrobatics, incredible engineering and organization have gone into getting us a vaccine in record time. But that isn’t the end.
It will take our collaboration to reach herd immunity, to not revert to empty rooms and hidden faces. So, even if you think the shot is silly, even if you figure that COVID deaths are normal, whatever you believe, please, please do one very simple thing: let someone poke you in the arm.
