To the editor:
Kudos to the Cody Regional Health/West Park Hospital District Board members for recognizing the extraordinary effort of all hospital employees with a financial bonus for their efforts over the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This bonus was funded by CARES Act funds given to CRH and is well deserved by the employees. Please thank these board members yourself for caring about the CRH employees.
Please understand that for the past 12 months, all health care providers (HCP) have been assaulted by an INVISIBLE enemy – the COVID-19 virus. These HCPs have been under incredible mental and physical stress as they faced this pandemic dilemma.
Join me in thanking ALL the employees in every department of Cody Regional Health for their sacrifices during this time. They continue to do their best to provide excellent health care in an unprecedented time.
Finally I thank our government (and I do mean prior President Trump and administration) for encouraging rapid development of a vaccine and for providing free vaccines to U.S. citizens.
My mantra to you is: Please seriously consider getting one of the available COVID-19 vaccines. As a physician, I want to tell you this: You have two choices in the next year.
1. You will either get COVID-19 (if you haven’t already)
2. You could get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Choose the vaccination and avoid the short-and long-term consequences of this possibly devastating illness.
(s) Caety Schmidt, M.D.
Cody
Beef is bad for you
To the editor:
March 23rd has been proclaimed by President Biden as National Agriculture Day, an occasion dedicated to the farmers and farmworkers who toil in all conditions to ensure that we all have a healthy, safe and abundant food supply.
The observance was first launched in 1973 by the Agriculture Council of America (ACA), a nonprofit organization of leaders in the agriculture, food and fiber communities.
I was shocked to learn that the governors of Nebraska, Wyoming and Iowa chose this special occasion to promote consumption of beef, the one agricultural product that has been linked overwhelmingly with high incidence of heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and obesity. Beef is laden with saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones and pathogens. It lacks complex carbohydrates, fiber and essential vitamins
